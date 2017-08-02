Watch This Botched Patient Have Her Husband Help Duct Tape Her Sagging Breasts

The wonders of duct tape!
In the preview from Sunday's new Botched, Kailan reveals that she uses duct tape to lift her breasts every day. Yep, even over the nipples. Ouch!
"When I wake up in the morning, my first thought is usually duct tape. What color am I gonna have?" Kailan explains. "You have silver tape for working out. You want to go hunting? I've got camo duct tape. You want to feel kind of girly and sparkly? There's glitter duct tape."
Believe it or not, duct taping your boobs is not a one man job, and Kailan needs the help of her husband to get it done right. "I can remember the first time that I had to ask John to come help me with duct tape," she explains. "I thought his jaw was gonna hit the floor. He was like, 'what are you doing?'"
"There is definitely a method to the duct tape. It took me a little while to figure it out, but you have to have a cross boob situation, and yes, that means going over the nips."
While Kailan is hoping her situation can be fixed, John just wants her to be happy. "This has been a challenge for Kailan for a really long time. She's not broken in my opinion, but I want her to feel like she's not broken," he says.
"It is time to change this. It's time to change it for me and my husband, and it's time to change it for my boys." Kailan said. "My breasts, they've trapped me in a prison that I can't get out of, and duct tape rules my life."
