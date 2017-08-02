Watch This Botched Patient Have Her Husband Help Duct Tape Her Sagging Breasts

The wonders of duct tape!

In the preview from Sunday's new Botched, Kailan reveals that she uses duct tape to lift her breasts every day. Yep, even over the nipples. Ouch!

"When I wake up in the morning, my first thought is usually duct tape. What color am I gonna have?" Kailan explains. "You have silver tape for working out. You want to go hunting? I've got camo duct tape. You want to feel kind of girly and sparkly? There's glitter duct tape."

Believe it or not, duct taping your boobs is not a one man job, and Kailan needs the help of her husband to get it done right. "I can remember the first time that I had to ask John to come help me with duct tape," she explains. "I thought his jaw was gonna hit the floor. He was like, 'what are you doing?'"