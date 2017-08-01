Jeremy Renner Opens Up About His Friendship With Chris Cornell: ''I Was Just Glad to Have Any Experience With Him''

Jeremy Renner is remembering his late friend, Chris Cornell.

The 46-year-old actor sat down on The Howard Stern Show today to discuss his new film Wind River as well as his various talents, including music.

One of his big influences was, of course, Cornell who Renner said he had the pleasure of meeting through mutual friends.

"He is amazing," Renner said of Cornell, who passed away in May. "I knew him through friends—[Josh] Brolin, Andrew Michael Cooper—through friends of mine I've known for a bit."

When asked if they ever partied together, Renner simply noted, "I was just glad to have any experience with Chris."