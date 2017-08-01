Peta Murgatroyd Shares an Update on Her "Feisty" Son Shai: "He Ripped Out a Clump of My Hair"

Peta Murgatroyd has her hands full—and so does her 7-month-old son, Shai.

As the Dancing With the Stars pro dished to E!'s Zuri Hall Tuesday night on the Kidnap premiere red carpet, her baby boy is showing his "feisty" colors. As he approaches his 7-month birthday on Friday, it sounds like the little one is well on his way to mastering the art of throwing and pulling.

"He's very cheeky right now," she said of her little guy. "He'll grab the food bowl [and] throw it wherever he can." Of course, such behavior can be expected of an infant who is just trying to figure out his motor skills. Murgatroyd noted that the baby is also standing up. Unfortunately for his mama, Shai has his eye on Peta's hair.

"He ripped out a clump of my hair right here," she told Hall. While "a little tear rolled down," Murgatroyd kept her cool and calmly explained to her son that "mama's hurt." Hey, they don't call it the hardest job in the world for nothing!