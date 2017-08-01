You're Doing It Wrong: Diffusing Your Hair

Logan Browning's curls are poppin'. They're bouncy, shiny and frizz-free—every curly-haired girl's dream.

More people and celebrities, like Alicia Keys and Tracee Ellis Ross, are embracing their natural hair texture, and we're here for it. There's nothing better than feeling beautiful in your most natural state. However, if you're transitioning from straight styles (i.e. perms, consistent flat ironing, etc.), trying to reach red carpet-level spirals in a day or a week is near impossible.

That's where stylists like Nai'vasha Johnson come in. The beauty pro, who also works with John Legend and Star's Jude Demorest, revealed a hair practice that a lot of people are getting wrong. When asked how she achieves the perfect wash-and-go look, she told us: