CBS Execs Defend Network Amid Hawaii Five-0 Shake-Up & Continued Criticism Over Diversity

When asked why the network failed to add a single show with a female lead to its line-up for the second season in a row, Sherman argued that the network had put female-led pilots into consideration, but the reason they didn't get the green light had nothing to do with the female leads. "CBS did develop female lead shows last year," he said. "The way things turned out, those pilots were not felt to be as good as some of the other pilots that were picked up. But that had nothing to do with the female leads…that's just the cycle of business and how it happens sometimes."

Kahl added that change is coming to CBS, however incrementally. "We have two shows that we didn't have last year," he argued. We have a mid-season show with the lead character who is gay…look at the diverse series regulars up 60 percent...We are absolutely moving in the right direction…we are making progress."

