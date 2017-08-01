Macklemore Unharmed After Head-On Collision With Suspected Drunk Driver

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Brothers FTW: How Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck Have Always Supported Each Other in the Toughest of Times
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Macklemore walked away uninjured after his car was hit head-on Friday night.
As a Washington State Patrol trooper confirmed to E! News, Benjamin Haggerty, better known as Macklemore, was driving his 2016 Mercedes in his native Washington around 10:45 p.m. Friday when a 24-year-old driver in a Chevy pickup truck crossed a center line and hit the Grammy winner head-on.
While the 24-year-old suffered minor cuts and scrapes, according to the trooper, Macklemore was not injured in the car accident. The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital where he was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and his blood was drawn for further testing.
While Macklemore has not publicly commented on the incident, he has taken to social media since, a signal to all that he is alright. A day ago, he shared a playful video of himself showing off his nearly professional fidget spinner moves. He also took some time out of his Tuesday afternoon to tease his new music video for his latest track debuting Wednesday morning. "TOMORROW... #Marmalade," he captioned a photo on his Instagram account.
However, the rapper's safety and health were the focus of many fan's comments.
As one follower wrote, "So glad your safe!! Thanks for the wonderful new music."
E! has reached out to the star's camp for comment.