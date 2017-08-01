Macklemore Unharmed After Head-On Collision With Suspected Drunk Driver

Macklemore walked away uninjured after his car was hit head-on Friday night.

As a Washington State Patrol trooper confirmed to E! News, Benjamin Haggerty, better known as Macklemore, was driving his 2016 Mercedes in his native Washington around 10:45 p.m. Friday when a 24-year-old driver in a Chevy pickup truck crossed a center line and hit the Grammy winner head-on.

While the 24-year-old suffered minor cuts and scrapes, according to the trooper, Macklemore was not injured in the car accident. The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital where he was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and his blood was drawn for further testing.