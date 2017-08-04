Bachelor in Paradise Stars Turn to Million Dollar Matchmaker to Find Love on TV Again

From Mexico to Million Dollar Matchmaker!
In tonight's season two premiere, Bachelor in Paradise season three fan-favorites Daniel Maguire and Vinny Ventiera turn to Patti Stanger for romance advice after failing to find love in Mexico.
But it won't come easy, judging from E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Daniel's time with Patti on the WE tv reality series, which finds the Canadian going head-to-head with the matchmaker in an intense argument.
"Learn from your mistakes," Patti angrily tells Daniel in the video above. "You're going to end up to nowhere-ville." And she adds he will end up alone at the nursing home. Ouch!
So how does the BIP star respond to Patti's reality check? Press play to find out.
However, we don't think you need to be Patti Stanger to pinpoint one issue Daniel may be having when trying to find the girl of his dreams. "I find often, girls...if you compliment them too much, they don't like it," he says.
Damn, Daniel!
In the episode, Patti will try to help both men with their problems in the love department: Daniel's high standards may be getting in his way of finding "the one," while Vinny's tendency to go all-in in relationships from the jump has gotten him in trouble in previous relationships.
"That was really fun to film," Vinny told E! News of filming the WE tv reality show at Jill Zarin's 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon benefiting thyroid cancer research. "[Patti] gave me a lot of advice about what I was doing wrong and what I can do better."
Vinny is also back on Paradise in season four, and recently explained the new rules production put in place following the scandal involving DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, which resulted in a two-week shutdown.
"The most significant change was we had a limit on what we could drink," the DJ spilled to E! News. "We were only allowed two drinks per hour so every hour, we'd have a log and we'd go up there and get two drinks.
"Also, we had to make sure, on camera, that if we wanted to spend the night with a significant other that it would be on camera and consensual," he continued to reveal. "On-camera consent. As if it's not already awkward that you're on camera hanging out with somebody, now you have to go in front of the camera and look at it and go, I'm willing to go spend the night with this person. It wasn't a buzzkill, but it was a little bit of a speed bump."
