Bachelor in Paradise Stars Turn to Million Dollar Matchmaker to Find Love on TV Again

From Mexico to Million Dollar Matchmaker!

In tonight's season two premiere, Bachelor in Paradise season three fan-favorites Daniel Maguire and Vinny Ventiera turn to Patti Stanger for romance advice after failing to find love in Mexico.

But it won't come easy, judging from E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Daniel's time with Patti on the WE tv reality series, which finds the Canadian going head-to-head with the matchmaker in an intense argument.

"Learn from your mistakes," Patti angrily tells Daniel in the video above. "You're going to end up to nowhere-ville." And she adds he will end up alone at the nursing home. Ouch!

So how does the BIP star respond to Patti's reality check? Press play to find out.