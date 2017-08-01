Sofia Vergara Wants to Sell You Underwear—For a Good Cause

The initiative helps impoverished women around the world by giving them the chance to start their own small businesses. Loan sizes range from $80 in India for a fish stand to $2,600 in the United States to build an Etsy empire, enabling women to become self-sufficient through micro-finance.

"I have had the luxury of being able to grow my ideas into successful business ventures over the past 10 years. I want to be able to pass that on to other women in need. I want to be able to provide women with the tools to start their own business as an exit out of poverty," Vergara says in a statement. "EBY does that with its microfinancing model. There's nothing sexier than being your own boss."