Mindhunter Is Here to Be Your Next Netflix Crime Obsession

Netflix
Netflix
Netflix is ready to take you inside the mind of murderers.
The streaming giant has released the first trailer for Mindhunter, their upcoming 10-episode thriller from famed director David Fincher, and it's suitably unnerving. Starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, the series follows two FBI agents as they develop new techniques that will allow them to track serial killers and rapists. In doing so, they spend their time interviewing the worst of the worst who've already been locked up to gain insight in what exactly makes serial killers do what they do.
The series is based on Mark Olshaker and John Douglas' book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit, which chronicles Douglas' time as a criminal profiler in the FBI's Investigative Support Unit. Groff's character Holden Ford is based on Douglas, while McCallany's Bill Tench is based on fellow agent Robert K. Ressler, who is credited with coining the term "serial killer."
"How do we get ahead of crazy if we don't know how crazy thinks?" McCallany's character asks in the trailer.
Mindhunter also marks Fringe fan favorite Anna Torv's return to television, playing a psychologist based on Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess. The series also stars Hannah Gross and counts Charlize Theron as one of its executive producers.
Check out the brooding trailer above and let us know if you're ready to follow Fincher down the serial killer psyche rabbit hole!
Mindhunter premieres on Friday, October 13 on Netflix.