In a Heartbeat Is the Animated Gay Love Story the World Has Been Waiting For

Animated movies can often tell stories in a way that live-action movies cannot.

Such is the cast with In a Heartbeat, a short film by Esteban Bravo and Beth David. The cartoon, which premiered on YouTube Monday, tells the story of Sherwin, a closeted boy who risks "being outed by his own heart after it pops out of his chest" to chase down his crush, Jonathan.

In a Heartbeat was a Kickstarter project, and 416 backers pledged $14,191 to bring it to life—more than four times the amount of money Bravo and David sought. "This film is not only a culmination of our four years of education and hard work at the college, but also an expression of a subject that has not been explored in computer animation," they said of the month-long campaign, which ended in December 2016. "It's a film that deals with a real and personal topic in a very sweet and lighthearted way and we are so excited to be able to share it with you!"