Prepare to Happy Cry: Carrie Ann Inaba Asks Her Mom to Be Her Matron of Honor on Live TV

We'd give this surprise a 10!

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba was filling in for Kelly Ripa Tuesday morning on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan when she decided to simultaneously shock her mother sitting in the audience. To get the surprise rolling, she first brought up a new story about a bride who asked her closest friends to bid for a spot as one of her bridesmaids and maid of honor.

Inaba, who is also a bride-to-be, revealed that she is also in the process of picking her bridal party and is trying to figure out how to incorporate her different groups of friends. Fortunately for the former Fly Girl's mother, Patricia, she wouldn't have to vie for one of those top spots because her daughter already had a role in mind for her.