Prepare to Happy Cry: Carrie Ann Inaba Asks Her Mom to Be Her Matron of Honor on Live TV

We'd give this surprise a 10!

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba was filling in for Kelly Ripa Tuesday morning on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan when she decided to simultaneously shock her mother sitting in the audience. To get the surprise rolling, she first brought up a new story about a bride who asked her closest friends to bid for a spot as one of her bridesmaids and maid of honor.

Inaba, who is also a bride-to-be, revealed that she is also in the process of picking her bridal party and is trying to figure out how to incorporate her different groups of friends. Fortunately for the former Fly Girl's mother, Patricia, she wouldn't have to vie for one of those top spots because her daughter already had a role in mind for her.  

Stars as Bridesmaids and Brides

"I wanted to ask, Mom, would you be my matron of honor?" she said to her mother sitting in the audience. Inaba's mama was immediately overcome with emotion as she got teary-eyed in her seat. The mother and daughter embraced in the audience, but the star wanted to be sure that her mom was serious. 

"Was that a 'for real' yes or a 'TV' yes?" Inaba asked. "Are you going to tell me later...[grunt]?"

From the look on her mom's face, it was clear that she accepted the title wholeheartedly. "Thank you, mom," the star told her. "I love you."

Inaba accepted a ring from her actor beau Robb Derringer back in December and, according to the future married lady, it was a night she will never forget.  "The ocean mist created an ambiance that was magical, and I will always remember the way that sky looked as Robb got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife," she told People. "All alone on that beautiful beach, it was as if time stood still and we were the only two people on earth. I will never forget it. It was perfect. Getting engaged where we had that perfect first date was really such poetic destiny."

As the days tick down to her big day, Inaba can officially check "find a matron of honor" off her to-do list. 

