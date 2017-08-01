Kesha Announces Rainbow Tour Dates in North America

Live Nation Entertainment
Kesha is painting the town red—and every other color of the rainbow.
On Tuesday, the 30-year-old musician announced she's taking her act on the road this fall. "My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans. And I'm so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new Rainbow Tour," she says. "I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me."
This will be Kesha's first solo trek since the Warrior Tour in 2013. In the last month, she has released three songs from Rainbow: "Praying," "Woman" and "Learn to Let Go." Every pair of concert tickets comes with a physical copy of the artist's third studio album (available Aug. 11).
Here is the complete list of Rainbow Tour dates:
Sept. 26: Iron City in Birmingham, AL
Sept. 27: Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN
Sept. 29: Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA
Sept. 30: The Fillmore Charlotte in Charlotte, NC
Oct. 2: The Ritz in Raleigh, NC
Oct. 4: House of Blues in Boston, MA
Oct. 6: The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD
Oct. 7: The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA
Oct. 9: Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, NY
Oct. 13: Lakewood Civic Auditorium in Lakewood, OH
Oct. 15: The Fillmore Detroit in Detroit, MI
Oct. 16: Rebel in Toronto, ON
Oct. 18: Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL
Oct. 19: Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI
Oct. 23: Uptown Theatre in Kansas City, MO
Oct. 24 : Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO
Oct. 25: The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT
Oct. 27: Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo
Oct. 28: Roseland Theatre in Portland, OR
Oct. 31: Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA
Nov. 1: Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA
Kesha will also be performing at a few festivals in September:
Sept. 15: KAABOO in Del Mar, CA
Sept. 16: M Resort Casino & Spa in Las Vegas, NV
Sept. 23: iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV
Citi card members can buy pre-sale tickets Thursday at 12 p.m. local time until Friday at 10 p.m. local time (through Citi's Private Pass program). A Kesha fan presale will also start Thursday at 10.a.m. local time. Tickets for the general public will be available Saturday at 10 a.m. local time.
Fans can buy concert tickets via Kesha's official website.