Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador Reveals How She Plans to Lose 40 Pounds

Putting nine lemons in a bowl isn't the only way Shannon Beador plans to lose some weight.
After the Real Housewives of Orange County star bravely opened up about her weight gain on the Bravo reality show, the mother of three is determined to drop some pounds.
"I've gained 40 pounds, which is insane to me," Shannon shared with E! News ahead of her appearance on tonight's Watch What Happens Live. "I didn't think I would be in the 150's in my lifetime let alone the 160's and the 170's but I'm telling you, if you're 53 it could happen."
She continued, "I've always been a healthy eater but I just went off the deep end a little bit so I'm eating clean and healthy again and that's just a huge part of it."
Today, the reality star often times kicks off her day with egg whites. Lunch includes a salad with a lean protein while dinner features a vegetable and a protein.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
As so many people know, eating right is only part of the puzzle to losing weight. With help from her trainer Tim Ramirez, Shannon is also working on her fitness for 30 minutes each day.
"I'm not looking for the fitness body that Tamra Judge has that I'd love to have but it's not going to happen," she joked. "He has me doing different moves that target different parts of my body and it's getting the job done."
In addition to her weight struggles, Shannon will also document her marriage to David Beador throughout the season.
While Shannon admitted that her weight gain had an effect on their intimacy, she's proud to admit that their bond and love for each other remains strong today.
"We're doing well. Marriages go up and down and I think you're going to see that," Shannon teased. "We were at a high last season so I think you're going to see some tapering down but we're still together and we're still good."
Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
