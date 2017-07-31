Meet the New Hosts of MTV's TRL Revival

So long, Carson Daly!
MTV announced on Monday that it is bringing back Total Request Live, which wrapped up its run in 2008. TRL is set to return on Monday, Oct. 2, with the daily live show once again airing from the network's iconic Times Square studio (which is now 200 percent bigger!) as it once again becomes the "prime destination for youth culture and a meeting point for millions of fans."
Along with the revival's premiere date, MTV announced the TRL's five rotating hosts: Amy Pham, D.C. Young Fly, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and Tamara Dhia.
Keeping with the new TRL's digital expansion (which will feature content across YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and Musical.ly), the new hosts definitely have large
Amy Pham: A DJ. actress and television host, Amy, who has over 500,000 followers on Instagram, has performed with Snoop Dooh, Ciara and Lady Gaga, and has worked with Jennifer Lopez and Adam Sandler on projects.
Lawrence Jackson: Lawrence's work as a journalist has been featured in ESPN, ABC and Essence Magazine, and he's interviewed celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Kevin Hart and Usher. He's also an actor, producer and TV/radio personality.
D.C. Young Fly: The rapper, actor and comedian, whose real name is John Whitfield, is a cast member on MTV's Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out and was in BET's New Edition biopic. He boasts five million followers on Instagram.
Erik Zachary: Erik is currently the on-air host for iHeartMedia's 103.5 KISS FM in Chicago.
Tamara Dhia: Joining the MTV family from Complex, the writer, producer and host reported pop culture news, and has interviewed stars such as Kylie Jenner, Zayn, DJ Khaled and Amber Rose.
Aside from The Voice host Carson Daly, who manned the countdown for four years, other memorable names that hosted TRL over its 10-year run include La La Vasquez, Vanessa Lachey, Hilarie Burton and Damien Fahey.
TRL will premiere on Monday, Oct. 2 on MTV.