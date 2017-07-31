Meet the New Hosts of MTV's TRL Revival

So long, Carson Daly!

MTV announced on Monday that it is bringing back Total Request Live, which wrapped up its run in 2008. TRL is set to return on Monday, Oct. 2, with the daily live show once again airing from the network's iconic Times Square studio (which is now 200 percent bigger!) as it once again becomes the "prime destination for youth culture and a meeting point for millions of fans."

Along with the revival's premiere date, MTV announced the TRL's five rotating hosts: Amy Pham, D.C. Young Fly, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and Tamara Dhia.

Keeping with the new TRL's digital expansion (which will feature content across YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and Musical.ly), the new hosts definitely have large