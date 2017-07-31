Inside Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Low-Key Movie Date

EXCLUSIVE!

Just because they're having a high-profile romance, doesn't mean Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart can't have a low-key date night...

A source tells E! News that the sweethearts, who play onscreen loves on the hit CW show, took in a movie in Vancouver, Canada on Friday while taking a break from filming.

"Lili and Cole sat beside each other. There was no PDA but they did whisper to each other and laughed during the movie—they were in a happy mood,” an eyewitness tells E! News.

The insider says that the lovebirds brought along with mom Amy Reinhart and one of her two sisters to see the flick. The foursome took in the 7:25 p.m. showing of Baby Driver at the Scotiabank Theatre on July 28.

