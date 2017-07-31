Blake Lively Admits She Loves Ryan Reynolds..."Most of the Time"

Don't believe the hype!

When it comes to Blake Lively's marriage to Ryan Reynolds, she wants the world to know that it is anything but perfect. The All I See Is You actress opened up to Glamour magazine for their September issue and explained that while life in the spotlight has its perks, it is not the fairy tale it's made out to be in the media.

Of course Lively is madly in-love with Reynolds, but her love for the The Hit Mans Bodyguard actor does have its fair share of ups and downs. Lively explained that she's madly in love with her hubby "most of the time."

Could that mean there is trouble in paradise? Don't worry, because Lively also had plenty of sweet things to say about the father of her children and their adorable life together.