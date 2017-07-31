Will The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador & Kelly Dodd Ever Make Up? "Stranger Things Have Happened"

"I'm embarrassed by the way I acted in the last episode at The Quiet Woman. I hadn't seen her for six months, so the fact that we were filming, it just wasn't what I expected," she admitted. "Certainly not when I was in the restroom. So I was just kind of panicked...And it was my last hurrah, so I'd had a cocktail or two, so I just talked about the weight. I don't know how many times I said, 'It's the weight!' I said it over and over again. Ugh, humiliating! But I said it, I'll own it and take responsibility."

That said, she's exactly not willing to let her verbal sparring partner off the hook for her role in the whole ordeal. "Kelly goes for the jugular and I don't get that. I mean, she said in her interview that she gets excited by pushing my buttons and seeing me go off the rails," Shannon continued. "I don't get off on that. I don't like upsetting anybody, I really don't. And any time I'm in an argument on the show, I beat myself up for days afterwards because I don't like it. I don't like to argue."