Keeping Up With Kris Jenner's European Vacation: All the Details on Her "Amazing Trip" With Corey Gamble

Even the best momagers need a little vacation every once in a while.

Kris Jenner decided to end July on a relaxing note when she traveled to Europe with boyfriend Corey Gamble and a group of friends.

To the delight of fans back at home, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star documented several memories from her trip that also included Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo.

Let's just say this successful group knows how to get away in style.

As the vacation continues, we're collecting all the picture-perfect images shared on social media. Whether napping on a yacht or jumping into the ocean blue water, summer has never looked so glamorous.