Keeping Up With Kris Jenner's European Vacation: All the Details on Her "Amazing Trip" With Corey Gamble

Even the best momagers need a little vacation every once in a while.
Kris Jenner decided to end July on a relaxing note when she traveled to Europe with boyfriend Corey Gamble and a group of friends.
To the delight of fans back at home, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star documented several memories from her trip that also included Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo.
Let's just say this successful group knows how to get away in style.
As the vacation continues, we're collecting all the picture-perfect images shared on social media. Whether napping on a yacht or jumping into the ocean blue water, summer has never looked so glamorous.
"Living life on the edge," Kris Jenner shared while on board a fantastic yacht. "#greece #peaceful #blessed #grateful #flag"
The world tour continues! "Love you Greece!! @thomasjhilfiger @mrshilfiger @martynbullard @mjgreen71," Kris Jenner wrote on social media. "#mysquad #blessed #love"
Although Khloe Kardashian couldn't make the trip, she couldn't help but comment on one of her mom's vacation looks.
In between tasty meals, sight-seeing and tanning, Tommy Hilfiger was able to capture some down-time with Dee Ocleppo and Corey Gamble.
Who knew "nap time" could be so glamorous?!
"Someone is VERY excited about christening his new Yacht !!!!! Congrats @thomasjhilfiger @mrshilfiger on your maiden voyage!!" Kris Jenner shared with her followers. "#FLAG @flag #tommyhilfiger #deehilfiger #dreamsdocometrue"
Talk about the power of K! "When you are walking down a tiny street on the Island in Santorini Greece and spot @kendallandkylie Collection in the store front and window!!!" Kris Jenner shared on Instagram. "Amazing @kendalljenner @kyliejenner ...#proudmama"
If the pictures weren't enough, it appears Tommy was celebrating a very special accomplishment during this trip. It was time to christen his new yacht.
Don't worry, though. For this vacation, Tommy Hilfiger clothing wasn't the only dress code accepted. In addition to Kris rocking quite the two-piece bathing suit, Corey also donned a special look.
"My man Corey Gamble livin it up Hermes style @coreygamble," the fashion designer wrote on Instagram while showcasing his friend's head-to-toe orange look.
Enjoy your trip, travelers!