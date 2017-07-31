Whitney Port Gives Birth! Inside Her Love-Hate Relationship With Being Pregnant

Whitney Port loves her baby, but she hated her pregnancy.
That was the exact title (one she admitted was tongue in cheek) of the former MTV reality star and fashion guru's blog dedicated to documenting the ups and downs of life as a mom-to-be. Luckily, all the discomfort and surplus of emotions were worth it: Port and Tim Rosenman welcomed a healthy and happy son named Sonny Rosenman just days ago!
Only weeks after The Hills alum announced she was expecting her first child, Port—dressed in an oversized robe and cuddled up in bed—gave fans a first look at her road to baby. "I felt extra s--tty this morning," she said with a sarcastic laugh, "so Timmy decided to set up a camera and put it at the foot of my bed so I could share with you all the terrible things that are going on with me and my pregnancy."
In the months that followed, an admirably candid Whitney discussed the aspects of pregnancy most celebrity parents rarely share, and if they do, come filtered through an Instagram-ready lens.
By her second trimester, which Port dubbed "Emotion City," the 32-year-old expressed feeling "really bad" for her TV producer husband. "You have a really weird way of showing it," Tim lovingly replied in the video.
"I can't control it," she tried to explain. "You don't understand. I'm just kind of over analyzing everything. You start to really, really not be able to be in the present moment. You start to constantly plan and worry about things and that causes a lot of stress and emotions."
Whitney continued, "I'm in my head about everything that's happening right now, because of the pregnancy hormones."
Her changing physique also proved to "bring a whole other set of emotions," that in her words, "you're not really prepared for because you don't have control over it."
Port ultimately clarified the intentions behind her blog in a post shared mid-June. "I know what's coming at the end of this and I would put up with this a million times over because of that," she said of seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.
"I want to continue to be raw and honest about what I'm going through because that is my journey, but my heart breaks for all of you that aren't in the same position."
Despite any negative attention, she continued to open up about her pregnancy, this time stopping by the LadyGang podcast with a confession about her sex life. "It is so not for me!" she said when asked if intimacy was still in cards for her and Rosenman. "It's not. I feel so uncomfortable with my body that I can't get into the mood. Like, I can't feel sexy."
"I think if I was one of those pregnant women that loved it and was confident, then he'd be into it," Port continued. "I think I've turned him off of it because I'm like, ‘Don't look!' I'll even not say anything and he'll see me getting undressed and be like, ‘I'm not looking, I'm not looking!'"
Then as she neared the final four weeks of carrying their bundle of joy, things for Whitney took a positive turn. "Just wanted to let you guys know, I'm finally not hating my pregnancy anymore!" she wrote excitedly alongside a video of the couple at their 32-week ultrasound appointment. "It took a while, but better late than never!"
And in Port's final video before giving birth, she'd seemingly come to terms with any pregnancy qualms and couldn't wait to dive head first into motherhood. "I'm feeling totally fine with the [35 lb.] weight gain," she said. "I wouldn't say the body issues are totally gone but they're definitely much better... I'm just getting so excited to meet the baby that the weight is not weighing on my mind."
Excited is certainly an understatement! Port's birth announcement read as if raising kiddies of her own was what she was born to do.
"We've all heard mothers give the same speech about how life changing the love for your baby is, and it's not like I didn't believe it or anything, but I guess I couldn't actually connect to those exact feelings until the doctor placed Sonny onto my chest," Port admitted. "I love him and feel protective over him, but more than anything, I'm just like obsessed."
Congratulations again to the entire family!