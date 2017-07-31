Emily Ratajkowski's Top Is Only $17, So What Are You Waiting for?

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Aniston, Hair

Jennifer Aniston's Hair Evolution Just Taught Us 6 New Tips

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Making This Retro Accessory Cool Again

How to Create a Glossy Eye With Less Than $5

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Big news: Emily Ratajkowski 'grammed herself in something other than a swimsuit. Bigger news: The top she's wearing is $17—and still in stock.

That's right, folks! EmRata's adorable, smocked, off-the-shoulder A'GACI crop top is only $16.90 and still available to buy...so, really, what are you waiting for?

Though summer is almost over (who else is excited for all those swimsuit sales?), it's never too late to rock a shirt like this. While it's still hot, an easy outfit choice would be sandals and jean shorts, but when that fall weather hits—and it will—don't be afraid to pair the top with high-waisted pants or throw it over a solid-colored tee. Top off the look with ankle boots or thin-strapped heels and you've bought yourself some longevity with this particular piece.

Photos

Emily Ratajkowski's Best Looks

Thinking that specific style isn't quite for you? Check out the below crop tops that'll have the same effect on your wardrobe.

Shop the Look

ESC: Smocked, off-the-shoulder Tops

H&M

Smocked Off-the-Shoulder Top, $15

ESC: Smocked, off-the-shoulder Tops

Zara

Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top, $10

ESC: Smocked, off-the-shoulder Tops

Topshop

Shirred Bardot Top, $30

Article continues below

ESC: Smocked, off-the-shoulder Tops

endless rose

Smocked Bell Blouse, Was: $93, Now: $47

ESC: Smocked, off-the-shoulder Tops

Petersyn

Blaine Blouse, $280

ESC: Smocked, off-the-shoulder Tops

American Eagle Outfitters

Don't Ask Why Smocked Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top, $35

Article continues below

ESC: Smocked, off-the-shoulder Tops

LA Hearts

Smocked Off-the-Shoulder Crop Top, $29

ESC: Smocked, off-the-shoulder Tops

Kira

Smocked Off the Shoulder Top, $225

ESC: Smocked, off-the-shoulder Tops

American Rag

Smocked Off-the-Shoulder Top, $30

Article continues below

They pretty much go with anything.

And can be worn any season.

TAGS/ Emily Ratajkowski , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , Shopping , VG , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.