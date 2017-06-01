Savannah Chrisley Celebrates Brother Chase's 21st Birthday With Adorable Throwback Photo

This time around, it's Savannah Chrisley who knows best.

As her big brother, Chase Chrisley, rang in his 21st birthday in Sin City, the reality star and beauty pageant queen took to Instagram on Thursday with a sweet photo of the pair from back in the day. (And a warning...)

"HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHASE!!! I hope you're having the best time in Vegas but PLEASE come back alive with all teeth and no face tattoos," the ever-protective Savannah wrote.

The Chrisley Knows Best beauty continued, "seriously though...I can't believe that you're 21!!! It's CRAZY!! You're officially an adult! I know we've had our ups and our downs but thank you for being the best big brother that I could ask for."