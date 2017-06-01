Second Wives Club Recap: Veronika Obeng and Tania Mehra's Reconciliation Goes South Really Fast

Wow.

Second Wives Club stars Veronika Obeng and Tania Mehra's attempt at a reconciliation quickly turned into the exact opposite on tonight's explosive episode.

Although their reunion began as a nice, calm chat between sips of Starbucks coffee, it soon transformed into a hurricane of insults—literally within the blink of an eye. As soon as the word "ratchet" was uttered, all bets were off.

"Take that bitch out the microwave," Veronika said in the aftermath. "She's done. I'm finished with her."

Well, at least they tried…

Watch

Tania Tries to Play Nice With Shiva and Veronika

Second Wives Club 105

E!

Elsewhere, Katie Cazorla struggled to find another person to lend a hand with her growing businesses. Fortunately for her, Shawna Craig was in desperate need of a job to help out husband Lorenzo Lamas and get her acting career of the ground.

"I'm pretty sure that Katie just solved all of my problems," Shawna gushed. "Even though I'm a little hesitant and I'm a little worried working for a friend with such a larger than life—kinda intense personality—I'm just going to have to trust it and go with it because at this point I don't really have a lot of options."

Check out the recap video above to catch up on the latest episode!

Second Wives Club premieres September 8th, only on E! UK & EIRE

