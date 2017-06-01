Tarek El Moussa Talks Life After Split From Christina: Is He Dating Someone?

Tarek El Moussa is dishing about his dating life.

The Flip or Flop star filed for divorce from his wife and TV co-host Christina El Moussa this past January and now Tarek is dishing on his single life in an exclusive interview with E! News' Melanie Bromley.

"I've really never been single before, believe it or not," Tarek shared. "It's a whole new life and I am having a lot of fun. I'm just a free spirit, I'm happy, I love going on dates, I like meeting girls."

So is he dating anyone exclusively?

Read

Tarek El Moussa Claps Back After Speculation His ''Single Dad'' Comment Was Aimed at Christina El Moussa

"Not anyone specifically," Tarek revealed. "Not exclusively."

In the E! News interview above, Tarek also dishes about working with Christina and reveals whether or not he'd ever do The Bachelor! Watch to get all of the scoop!

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

