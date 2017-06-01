Camila Cabello Is the New Face of Guess: Plus, More Celebs Who Lent Their Sex Appeal to World-Famous Campaigns

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

Camila Cabello is making a sassy splash in the modeling world!

The pop songstress joins a growing list of young starlets who have strutted their stuff for Guess over the years, being named the face of the upscale retailer's Fall 2017 campaign. Camila, 20, showcases her killer curves and natural beauty in the black and white photo shoot always unique to Guess' signature all-American style. 

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with Guess on this incredible campaign," the former Fifth Harmony member shared in a press release. "I've grown up loving their aesthetic and not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I'd be lucky enough to be a part of it."

And speaking of major milestones along Cabello's rise to the top, she most recently made her debut as a solo artist during last month's 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Photos

Celeb Kids Who Model

Camila Cabello, GUESS

Tatiana Gerusova/GUESS

Performing her new single "Crying in the Club," Camila further proved why she's a force to be reckoned with in the music biz. The quickly climbing chart-topper is featured on the singer's debut solo album titled The Hurting The Healing The Loving, set to drop in the near future. 

Cabello landing the coveted gig can't help but remind us of the red carpet beauties that paved the way for future famous faces from film, television and music to one day work with Guess. What better way to celebrate Camila's campaign than with a trip down memory lane?!

Check out more celebs (Drew BarrymoreParis Hilton and Joe Jonas included) who posed for the brand. 

Camila Cabello, GUESS

Tatiana Gerusova\/GUESS

Camila Cabello

The solo sensation threw it back to classic Guess style in a graphic tank and high-waisted denim.

Joe Jonas, Charlotte McKinney, Guess

Yu Tsai

Joe Jonas & Charlotte McKinney

So this is what DNCE meant when they sang about cake by the ocean! The pop singer showcased his chiseled bod next to the stunning model for Guess' underwear campaign in 2017. 

Drew Barrymore, Guess Models

Guess

Drew Barrymore

Never been kissed? Hard to believe, given the actress's sultry black and white Guess spread from 1993.

Paris Hilton, Guess Ad

Guess

Paris Hilton

The heiress and her precious pooch brought us back to the early 2000's with her oversized shades, gold bling and fur vest. So hot!

Gigi Hadid, Guess

David Bellemere\/GUESS

Gigi Hadid

Following in the footsteps of mama Yolanda Hadid, the blond bombshell got her start in the modeling world at just 2-years-old with Guess. Ten years later, Gigi was named the face of the upscale retailer. Talk about a full circle moment!

Priyanka Chopra, Guess

Guess

Priyanka Chopra

Va-va voom! The Quantico star served major sass for her pin-up-inspired spread shot in 2013.  "I'm pretty much quintessential Guess—feminine, the big hair, the big eyes, the doe-eyed look," Chopra dished to E! News. 

Amber Heard, Guess Models

Guess

Amber Heard

In 2011, Guess enlisted the celeb and her movie star good looks to pose in a series of Marilyn Monroe-inspired ensembles

Anna Nicole Smith, Guess Models

Guess

Anna Nicole Smith

Thanks to her 1993 Guess campaign, the late model's career skyrocketed to new heights and undoubtedly made her a household name.

Hailey Baldwin, Guess Models

Guess

Hailey Baldwin

You better work! Kendall Jenner's bestie dominated the Fall/Winter 2016 campaign like nobody's business. 

Kate Upton, Guess Models

Guess

Kate Upton

This Sports Illustrated cover girl fit right into Guess' vintage aesthetic for her sexy campaign from 2011.

Dannielynn Birkhead, Guess Kids

Elliston Lutz\/ Paul Marciano\/ Guess

Dannielynn Birkhead

After the tragic passing of Anna Nicole Smith in 2007, the infamous model's little girl honored her legacy by becoming a Guess Girl in 2012. 

Adriana Lima, Guess Models

Guess

Adriana Lima

As she spread her wings as a Victoria's Secret Angel, this brunette beauty turned up the heat big time for Guess in 2000.

Candice Swanepoel, Guess Models

Guess

Candice Swanepoel

Leave it to this bikini-clad beauty to inspire our next trip to the pool. Candice's Guess campaign is definitely a fan favorite.

Which celeb is your favorite Guess model? Sound off in the comments!

