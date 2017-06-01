Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Undercover Romance

Catch them if you can.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn continue to keep their new romance private—a contrast to two of her most recent previous celebrity relationships—while the singer also continues to avoid the spotlight, sometimes by taking extreme measures.

In recent months, the 27-year-old singer has been traveling back and forth between England, where he lives, and Nashville, where her family lives and where she has been recording her new album. In addition, the 26-year-old British film and theater actor has himself traveled to visit Swift in New York—twice—and the two have also kept their visits on the down-low, a source told E! News exclusively Thursday.

"Taylor doesn't even like her neighbors to know when she's at home," the source said.