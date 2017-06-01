Inside The Hills Pregnancy Boom: From Growing Up on MTV to Having Babies of Their Own, Together but Separately

Sure, there's the old superstition about bad things happening in threes—but sometimes delightful things happen in threes too!

Namely, three ladies from The Hills are currently pregnant, and not just any three.

Lauren Conrad, arguably the biggest breakout star of the bunch, is expecting her first child with husband William Tell. Pal Whitney Portannounced her pregnancy in February. And to make it a full-fledged generational baby boom, Heidi Montag revealed in April that there's a pint-size Pratt on the way and she's now almost six months along.

Talk about your coincidences!