Inside The Hills Pregnancy Boom: From Growing Up on MTV to Having Babies of Their Own, Together but Separately

Sure, there's the old superstition about bad things happening in threes—but sometimes delightful things happen in threes too!
Namely, three ladies from The Hills are currently pregnant, and not just any three.
Lauren Conrad, arguably the biggest breakout star of the bunch, is expecting her first child with husband William Tell. Pal Whitney Portannounced her pregnancy in February. And to make it a full-fledged generational baby boom, Heidi Montag revealed in April that there's a pint-size Pratt on the way and she's now almost six months along.
Talk about your coincidences!
Best friends, especially roommates, do tend to copy each other, both intentionally and subconsciously. The same seems to go for frenemies (hence the -enemies portion), though in most cases the imitation really is a form of flattery.
But we aren't just talking about getting highlights or painting an accent wall navy blue. Within the year the world will have three new human lives, sprung from moms who starred in one of the most seminal reality shows of all time, the mark it left on the culture as enduring as any life lesson learned about picking boys over Paris or not stabbing your bestie in the back.
"It's crazy. You would think we all, like, got together one night and discussed this master plan," Whitney joked on KTLA 5's morning news in April. "Just totally a coincidence and it's been really awesome."
The 32-year-old fashion designer, lifestyle blogger and author of True Whit: Designing a Life of Style, Beauty and Fun has been faithfully chronicling her experience in her online video series "I Love My Baby but I Hate My Pregnancy." She's talked about riding the emotional roller coaster during her second trimester and, most recently, pondered the sex reveal question. (She and husband Tim Rosenman have opted to not find out beforehand.)
"Before I got pregnant I was dying to have a boy, I just thought I couldn't handle a girl, and then once people start giving opinions I started to picture it—and now I really want a girl," Port said. "But obviously at the end of the day with whatever we get."
Hmm. What could have made Whitney ever think that a girl would be too much to handle...
Though compared to Lauren and Heidi, Whitney experienced the least conflict on The Hills—a lack of drama that, in addition to securing her her own spin-off, The City, eventually made for a tighter bond with Lauren once the cameras stopped rolling (event conflict that prevented Whit from attending L.C.'s wedding not withstanding).
Port herself expressed surprise not too long ago to ET that her "intertwined, west side private school thing" beef she had with Stephanie Pratt wasn't featured more on the show. But at the end of the day, "I just was not that dramatic." Hence The City only lasting two seasons.
But while Whitney has many sources to turn to for advice, of course ex-roomie Audrina Patridge's head start last year has made her the go-to font of information.
"Audrina is such a great girl," Port gushed to Us Weekly this week. "I will reach out to her if I feel like I need anything."
"The five main Hills girls are all married or pregnant or moms," Patridge, whose daughter Kirra turns 1 on June 24, exclaimed to E! News in February—before Heidi announced her pregnancy (the fifth wife and/or mom she seemed to be referring to was Kristin Cavallari). "Being a mom is the best thing in the world so I'm really excited for them."
Audrina added, "It's awesome. We're all on the same page now. It's really cool. I congratulated Whitney. And Lauren, she's going to be such a good mom. I'm really happy for them. Being a mom is the best thing in the world so I'm really excited for them."
She hasn't had anything to say yet about Heidi's big news, but surely she wishes Heidi and Spencer Prattwell.
"I'm so excited for everyone," Port also told Us this week. "It's really awesome and I'm really [excited] that we're all pregnant, but I have not had the chance to chat with anybody yet."
But Whitney's not the only one who hasn't had time (or the wherewithal) yet for a congratulatory catch-up session.
Asked if she had spoken to any of her former house mates, Heidi told E! News' Sibley Scoles just yesterday, "Not Whitney, surprisingly. Obviously not Lauren."
Kristin, who has three kids, and Audrina did reach out, however.
"Kristin gave me a good list of things, must-haves, and Audrina helped me with acupuncture, so that was really helpful. Really they're both kinda like," she shrugged, "'you gotta do it your way.'"
And though she was the third of the Hills trio to announce she was having a baby this year, she was already pregnant by the time Whitney announced in February—which would explain Heidi's "2017 is the year to get pregnant" comment at the time. (Heidi told Sibley yesterday that she was close to six months along.)
"I said to Spencer, 'I almost guarantee you one of them is going to be pregnant at the same time, and I did think it was going to be Lauren," Heidi said, recalling last year's planning to finally get the baby-making show on the road. Spencer had been vocally fearful about the prospect of expanding their family, but Heidi told Faithwire last September, "You know I had to pray to get my husband to even…agree to have a kid, and so this whole journey over the last few years…I have had to do."
Lauren revealed she was pregnant in January.
And Heidi, who had been talking for a couple of years about wanting to have a baby (a key issue when she and Spencer appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars), insists that she did not plan to be simultaneously pregnant with anybody else.
"I stated I was getting pregnant ahead of time! So, if they didn't want to be pregnant at the same time as me, mine was very public and planned," she laughed while dishing details on E!'s The Daily Pop yesterday.
Meanwhile, Lauren, whose lifestyle brand took off after The Hills ended in 2010, has been fashionably visible, sharing pics from her beachside babymoon in March and her baby shower in May, etc. (With Whitney admitting that she hadn't been in touch with Lauren yet to swap expectancy stories, it's no surprise that, aside from the guest of honor herself, L.C.'s shower was Hills-free.)
But Conrad, who became famous for the life lessons she unwittingly imparted as the "every girl" (albeit elevated every-girl) on The Hills, has otherwise stayed pretty quiet about the particulars of her pregnancy experience.
She chatted with E! News' Catt Sadler in February about her latest Kohl's collection, laughing about having abandoned the world of pants that zipped months beforehand. Lauren also revealed that she and William knew the sex of their baby, but would not be telling.
Perhaps after spending four years sharing every annoyance, embarrassment and bad decision she made with millions of people, that was enough motivation to want to keep the majority of these precious nine months to herself.