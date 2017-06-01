CBS Announces 2017 Fall TV Premiere Dates: Find Out When The Big Bang Theory, Survivor and More Shows Return

Forget the summer, we're already thinking about fall.

While we've yet to hit the first official day of summer, the major networks are already releasing the premiere dates for their new and returning shows for the 2017 fall TV season. First up? CBS, who announced the return dates for its hit series such as The Big Bang Theory, Survivor and NCIS, along with the debut dates of its newcomers, Young Sheldon and S.W.A.T.

So fire up your DVRs and get to setting some season passes 'cause here is the 2017 fall TV season's official premiere date calendar, which we'll be updating as each network announces their dates: