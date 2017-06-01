Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Home and Personal Items to be Sold

The home of the late Carrie Fisher and mother Debbie Reynolds is being sold and many of their personal items, some of which are sure to interest Star Wars fans, are being auctioned off.
The Star Wars actress and fellow Hollywood icon died within a day of each other in December and lived in a hillside estate in Beverly Hills. The house, which contains four bedrooms, four bathrooms and amenities such as a pool, will soon be hitting the market, the Profiles in History auction house announced Thursday. The sale will be handled by real estate company Williams & Williams Estates.
In September, the auction house will sell more than 1,500 items that belonged to Carrie and Debbie, who was dedicated to preserving Hollywood history with her own memorabilia auctions.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Items for sale include a life-size Princess Leia statue inside a British vintage British phone booth, which belonged to Carrie, her personalized director's chair from the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi set—which reads "Star Wars: The Saga Continues" and a life-size C-3PO with electronic lighting elements and a life-size bronze, limited edition Yoda statue that she also owned.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
A lavender silk chiffon Kathy Seldon dress Debbie wore in the "You Were Meant For Me" sequence from the 1952 classic film Singin' in the Rain and her replica of a pair of ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz will also be put for auction. The actress had also owned another pair in the past, an off-screen test pair, and sold them to a private buyer for $690,000 in 2011.
Portions of the proceeds from the auction will be going to Debbie's mental health charity the Thalians and to the Jed Foundation, a group chosen by Carrie's old child Billie Lourdthat aims offers emotional health and suicide prevention services.
"My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes," Carrie's brother Todd Fisher said in a statement. "The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums. So in keeping with my mother's wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans."