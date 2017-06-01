Sense8 Canceled: Why Netflix Is Finally Pulling the Plug on Shows

It's finally happening: Netflix is canceling shows. Following the cancellation of The Get Down, Netflix has pulled the plug on Sense8, the sci-fi series from the Wachowskis and J. Michael Straczynski won't return for a second season.
Aml Ameen, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith, Freema Agyeman, Terrence Mann, Anupam Kher, Naveen Andrews, Daryl Hannah and Toby Onwumere starred in the series about eight strangers from around the world who were sensates, emotionally and mentally linked.
The show's official Twitter account sent out the above tweet and video.
"After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end. It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment," Cindy Holland, vice president of Netflix original content, said in a statement.
In a conversation with CNBC's Julia Boorstin, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said the streaming platform had too many hits on its hands, when asked about the big budget swings Netflix has taken. While Netflix doesn't release viewership data, Hastings said and that you can tell when the show is a hit with viewers by whether or not it's canceled.
"What really matters is I hope our hit ration is way too high right now," Hastings said. "So, we've canceled very few shows…I'm always pushing the content team, we have to take more risk. You have to try more crazy things, because we should have a higher cancel rate overall. Because then, what you get is you get some winners that are just unbelievable winners, like 13 Reasons Why. Over the last three months [13 Reasons Why] has been a big hit for us. And you know, it surprised us too. I mean, it was a great show, but we didn't realize just how it would catch on."
Translation: Not even Netflix can predict what will be a hit for its network.
