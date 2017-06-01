Sharknado 5's Celeb Cameos Are Insane—Including Charo as the Queen of England and Fabio as the Pope?!

Your royal highness...Charo!

Yes, you read that right, Charo is the new Queen of England. At least that's the insane world we'll be spending a few hours in when the new Sharknado movie airs on Syfy this summer. The network announced on Thursday that the fifth installment of the cult hit franchise will officially be titled Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, while the tagline is, of course, "Make America Bait Again!"

But who cares about the official title and tagline when the list of celebrity cameos was also revealed and is truly insane. Along with Charo as the Queen of England, we have Fabio as the Pope. We repeat: Fabio. As. The. Pope.