Megyn Kelly Accidentally Snubs Hoda Kotb on NBC Debut on Today Show

Sharknado 5's Celeb Cameos Are Insane—Including Charo as the Queen of England and Fabio as the Pope?!
What is she, chopped liver?
Megyn Kelly made her debut on NBC Thursday, on the Today show, and appeared to accidentally snub Hoda Kotb while speaking via satellite from St Petersburg, Russia, to tease her upcoming interview with President Vladimir Putin.
"Hey guys, it's great to be with you, Matt and Savannah," she said, standing in front of the Church of the Savior on Blood in the city, naming main Today show co-anchors Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie who sat at the desk beside Kotb.
Kotb's smile faded and she lifted her hands up in surprise after Kelly did not mention her name. She later carried on as usual, laughing good-naturedly at Kelly's remarks.
Unlike Lauer and Guthrie, Kotb does not appear at the desk regularly. Also, most of the time, reporters who take part in an on-air broadcast via satellite are able to see the people they are speaking with.
NBC
NBC
Just learned this morning Vladimir Putin will sit down one-on-one with me tomorrow after the forum. Exclusive interview Sunday 7/6c on NBC pic.twitter.com/a4NydtzcSc— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2017
WATCH: Vladimir Putin has agreed to sit for a one-on-one interview with @megynkelly following the International Economic Forum pic.twitter.com/e0gZaK5B1e— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 1, 2017
Kelly joined NBC's broadcast news division earlier this year after leaving Fox News. She announced on the Today show that she will interview Putin one-on-one for the first episode of Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, which premieres this Sunday. This week, she is moderating a session with Putin during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
U.S. intelligence agencies said in January that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election by using hackers and false news reports to sway voters in favor of Donald Trump, who famously sparred with Kelly last year, and against Hillary Clinton. Both Trump and Putin, a former KGB spy, have dismissed the allegations.
The Russian leader's interview with Kelly will mark his first with a U.S. journalist since the Justice Department earlier this month appointed former FBI chief Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead an investigation into the matter.