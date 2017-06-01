This Bachelorette Sneak Peek Has Shirtless Guys Mud Wrestling and That's All You Need to Know

Sharknado 5's Celeb Cameos Are Insane—Including Charo as the Queen of England and Fabio as the Pope?!
The guys on The Bachelorette are going mud wrestling on next week's episode.
If you somehow need more information than that, they're also shirtless. It's just a bunch of shirtless guys wrestling in an inflatable pool filled with mud. If that doesn't interest you, you have no business here, but if it does, then you'll love our exclusive clip of Monday's big dirty group date.
We'd describe the clip to you, but really all we can add is that Rachel Lindsay is wearing a clear raincoat and she wisely invited a bunch of Bachelor pals, including Corinne Olympios and Alexis Waters, to join her in looking upon these mud-covered men, and they all seem to really be enjoying themselves. Even Alexis seems thrilled, without a single dolphin in sight!
So far, Rachel's season of The Bachelorette is really killing it in terms of the dates.
First, we got a husband material obstacle course hosted by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Then, Rachel, Peter, and Rachel's dog Copper went to a dog festival. And after that, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar showed up to teach the guys some basketball. Now, they're wrestling in mud, as well as paying a visit to Ellen DeGeneres. What variety!
Of course, Monday's episode will also feature the aftermath of that visit from DeMario's alleged girlfriend, since this week's cocktail party got put on hold while he waited outside to beg for a second chance, and then we'll finally get to see which three guys Rachel sends home next. Plus, a heated argument ensues when the guys become convinced that one of them is not there for those elusive "right reasons."
Honestly our biggest question is who will win the mud wrestling competition whether or not Copper will be back, but all of that other stuff sounds pretty good too. Only five more days to go!
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.