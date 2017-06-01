Here's Why Eugenio Derbez Likes to Revisit His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sometimes, even for Hollywood stars, certain accomplishments and honors seem surreal.
For Eugenio Derbez, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of those things he can't get over.
The How to Be a Latin Lover actor revealed that he likes to give the coveted plaque a visit whenever he can. Why? He just wants to make sure it's still right where he left it, and we don't blame him.
"I remember I went once after they gave me the star. It was so shocking," he said to E! News. "It's hard to believe that it's your star. So two months later, I went to see if it was still there."
He jokingly said he even tries to clean the star.
"It's like the biggest honor of my life."
The actor received the star in March of last year, and his speech almost made us cry.
"When I was a kid, my mom used to take me to the movies as a hobby, a hobby that later on became a passion. My favorite movies taught me that you can make people go from one feeling to the next—sadness, fear, excitement, and laughter," Derbez said to the crowd. "I was probably 10 when I said to my mom, ‘this is what I want to do when I grow up. I want to be a story teller,' and I feel blessed that life gave me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams."
Derbez and Anna Farishave been cast in Overboard, MGM's remake of the late director Garry Marshall's 1987 comedy starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The movie is being re-imagined to focus on a spoiled playboy (Derbez), who hails from one of Mexico's wealthiest families. After falling off a yacht—just as Hawn's mean and spoiled character did in the original film—he gets amnesia, and a single mom (Faris) convinces him that they're married. Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg co-wrote and are co-directing the comedy.
In a statement, MGM Motion Picture Group President Jonathan Glickman said, "The original Overboard was beloved and the only way to bring it back is to reinvent the story in a whole new way. Anna and Eugenio are two of the most charismatic forces in comedy whose take on the material will modernize the story for a whole new generation of moviegoers."
This will be the first leading role in a film since 2013 for Faris, who has starred on CBS' hit comedy Mom since 2013.