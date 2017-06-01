What Do Ray Liotta, a Cat and a Nor'easter Have in Common? Let the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Stars Explain

There's a big snowstorm rolling in and there's Ray Liotta, holding a cat nuzzling his neck. That's the image Ellie Kemper has of her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Emmy-winning guest star, one of the many famous faces stopping by the series for its third season. Out of the likes of Maya Rudolph, Daveed Diggs, Andrea Martin and Laura Dern, Liotta really excited Kemper—and made her nervous.

"I was very careful not to, like, ‘OK, let him say hello. Don't be crazy.' So we were both kind of quiet the first day—or he was kind of quiet the first day, then the second day I think he was kind of warming up, and the third day it was truly like—he was cracking jokes and like, ‘Hey, Red!'…I got a nickname, things could be worse," she told E! News.