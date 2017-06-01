Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Turn Up the Heat With an Outdoor Makeout Session

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' Home and Personal Items to be Sold

Sense8, Jamie Clayton

Sense8 Canceled: Why Netflix Is Finally Pulling the Plug on Shows

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Caught Making Out

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

GAMR / BACKGRID

It's time to turn the air on because things are getting steamy!

It appears Kylie Jenner and her new rapper beau Travis Scott are continuing to heat up. The pair was spotted outside of the Grammy nominee's house on Wednesday in the midst of a makeout session, during which the "Whole Lotta Lovin" artist clearly could not keep his hands to himself.

According to a source, the Life of Kylie star was saying goodbye to Scott before he left town. Before parting ways, the star gifted his girl a colorful painting on a large canvas. After putting the present in her car, the duo embraced again for a long hug and kiss. 

Read

Watch the First Look at Kylie Jenner's New E! Series Life of Kylie!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

GAMR / BACKGRID

It seems things are going steady for this relatively new pair since first being linked in early April at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival after her split from Tyga. They've hopped from major city to major city together, sitting courtside in Houston, strolling in Miami and clubbing in Boston. 

"They are together for now," an insider told E! News of their dynamic. "They are having fun."

As a second insider noted of their undefined relationship, "It's real."

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Friday, July 7th at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , PDA , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again