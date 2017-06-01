Tom Holland Flashes His Six-Pack Abs in British GQ

Hottest Spider-Man ever?

Tom Holland, who plays the famed web-slinger in the new Spider-Man: Homecoming film, showcases his six-pack abs while unbuttoning his shirt in a photo published in British GQ's July 2017 issue.

The 21-year-old English star joins stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, who reprise their roles as Iron Man and Captain America, as well as franchise newcomers Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Silicon Valley's Martin Starr and Michael Keaton, who plays the villain the Vulture.

He is a longtime Spider-Man fan and even appeared to have had a Legally Blonde moment as a result. He told British GQ that five years ago, he went to a party dressed as Spidey. However...

"It wasn't a fancy dress party," he said. "It was just a regular party. And I was there as Spider-Man."