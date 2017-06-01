Brad Pitt Takes Chris Cornell's Kids to Universal Studios Hollywood

Brad Pitt is helping to bring some joy to Chris Cornell's children during a tragic time.

In the wake of the Soundgarden singer's unexpected death, the musician's famous friend was spotted paying a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood with Cornell's kids, daughter Toni, 12, and son Christopher, 11.

The three were sighted by fellow theme park visitors, who couldn't help but notice the Oscar winner walking around.

"Brad definitely seemed like he was there for the kids to have a good time," a source told E! News. "He was very accommodating to them and thankful to everybody at each attraction for helping them."