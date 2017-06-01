Venus Williams Didn't Reveal the Sex of Serena's Baby After All

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Don't read too much into Venus Williams' latest interview.
After her second-round win at the French Open Wednesday, Venus was asked what she wants sister Serena Williams' baby to call her. "She's going to call me her favorite aunt. We all like 'Baby V, Baby Lyn, Baby Isha," she told Eurosport. "We all want the baby to be named after us."
The interview led many to believe that Serena's baby, due in September, will be a girl.
Serena accidentally announced she was pregnant to the world via Snapchat in April, posting a picture of herself standing sideways with the caption "20 weeks" before deleting it. Later that afternoon, a rep for the athlete confirmed she is indeed expecting fiancé Alexis Ohanian's child.
On Thursday, the expectant tennis pro took to Twitter to set the record straight.
"FYI: I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is probably the best surprise you can ever have," the mom-to-be told her 8.44 million followers. "So to clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favors I can get them to do for me next. If I want something from one of my sisters, I say 'Baby Venus, 'Baby Lyn or 'Baby Isha' needs it. I did not grow up with any brothers, only sisters, and we all say 'she' more than 'he.' Unless I'm joking with my dad or Alexis and I'm trying to con something out of them, too. Hey, I'm the youngest of five! I've always tricked all of them! What can I say!"
Vogue's contributing editor André Leon Talley first inquired about the baby's sex at the 2017 Met Gala in May. "Do you know what it is?" he asked. "Do you know if it's a boy or a girl yet?"
"We're waiting. [It's] a surprise," Serena replied. "We call it 'baby.'"