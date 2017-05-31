Pregnant Heidi Montag Gushes Over Dad-to-Be Spencer Pratt, Says He Will Be a ''Great Role Model''

E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with Heidi Montag to talk all about her pregnancy, which she says was "years in the making."

In the interview, the former Hills star, who is over five and a half months pregnant, said that her pregnancy is just "flying by." In the sit down, Montag also gushed on what a good father she thinks husband Spencer Pratt, whom she has been married to since 2009, will be.

"Spencer is going to bring a lot of strength. I think that he's very loving. He's very loyal. He has a great heart. He's very genuine. He's smart. He's got a great heart," said the 30-year-old.

The former Laguna Beach star also made it clear that she "wants to be the ultimate mom."

Montag also mentioned that while she's having a boy, her main man wanted to have a girl because he wanted a "little Heidi." But said that they were both thrilled to have a healthy baby and that Pratt was excited to be able to be active and play sports with their wee one.