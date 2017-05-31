Here's Proof That Carrie Underwood Is Mike Fisher and the Nashville Predators' Biggest Cheerleader

Nobody is cheering louder and prouder for Mike Fisher this week than Carrie Underwood.

The NHL playoffs are upon us with the Nashville Predators facing off against the Pittsburgh Penguins for that coveted Stanley Cup trophy.

And as millions of fans tune in for Game 2 tonight on NBC Sports, one famous cheerleader is grabbing the attention of pop culture and sport fans alike. Ladies and gentlemen, can we give it up for Carrie?

While the American Idol winner has been more than supportive of her hubby all season long, the playoffs have brought out even more enthusiasm and energy from the famous fan.

Beginning in April when the Predators played the Chicago Blackhawks, Carrie decided to kick Game 3 off by performing the National Anthem in a personal #12 Fisher Jersey.

With nail polish to match the Predators' team colors, the "Before He Cheats" singer made it clear who she was rooting for. And her decision to participate in the team's signature towel wave further solidified things.

The couple's baby boy has also been on-hand for some of the big games. Whether saying hello in the locker room or watching practice from the front-row with grandpa, Isaiah appears completely in awe of dad's job.

And while some may picture Carrie as a cool, calm and collective fan, when the buzzer rings, the proud mom can't help but get loud and proud for the Predators.

Whether dancing to DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win" or moving to Van Halen's "Right Now" during commercial breaks, there's something about hockey that gets Carrie pumped.

Then again, when your husband serves as captain for one of the best teams in hockey, you'd be a little excited too.

"Please pardon our bad celebration singing/dancing!" Carrie shared on Instagram after a big win. "Yes!!! Pardon our craziness but we just won, won, won!!! @predsnhl."

While the Predators are far from perfect and lost Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Carrie has proven to be anything but a sore loser.

"The @PredsNHL should not feel bad tonight!...they dominated this game!" she wrote this past weekend on Twitter. "Things just didn't go our way... [love] you guys!!!"

And although many fans would love to see Carrie dancing, singing and cheering big wins night after night, having your team—and husband—in the playoffs may just be a good enough win.

"No matter how this game ends up, there is NOTHING like #PlayoffHockey," the Grammy winner reminded fans. "#StanleyCup #LetsGoPreds @PredsNHL."

