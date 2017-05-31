Here's Proof That Carrie Underwood Is Mike Fisher and the Nashville Predators' Biggest Cheerleader

Nobody is cheering louder and prouder for Mike Fisher this week than Carrie Underwood.

The NHL playoffs are upon us with the Nashville Predators facing off against the Pittsburgh Penguins for that coveted Stanley Cup trophy.

And as millions of fans tune in for Game 2 tonight on NBC Sports, one famous cheerleader is grabbing the attention of pop culture and sport fans alike. Ladies and gentlemen, can we give it up for Carrie?

While the American Idol winner has been more than supportive of her hubby all season long, the playoffs have brought out even more enthusiasm and energy from the famous fan.

Beginning in April when the Predators played the Chicago Blackhawks, Carrie decided to kick Game 3 off by performing the National Anthem in a personal #12 Fisher Jersey.