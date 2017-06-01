Why So Many Reality TV Stars Struggle With Actual Reality After the Cameras Go Away

Reality TV stars entertain us with their drunken antics on camera. They shock us with their erratic outbursts. Their dysfunctional relationships make us feel better about our own. Their emotional breakdowns suck us into their drama.

But sometimes the suffering has barely begun until after their shows end and they've headed back to actual reality. A sampling of the latest round of troubles and tragedy involving former reality stars:

• Former Bachelor hunk Chris Soules was arrested in April for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal vehicle crash in Iowa.

• Michael Nance, an alum of The Bachelorette, was found dead at age 31 on May 29. On the show he had talked about a past struggle with prescription drug addiction.

• Teen Mom OG's Maci Bookout recently urged ex Ryan Edwards to get help amid disturbing substance abuse allegations. "Ryan's f--ked up. I watch it, I see it, I know it. Where he's at right now, when I see him, I know where he's at and I'm like, 'Wow, he needs some guidance,'" Maci was seen lamenting to her cast mates on an episode this week. Meanwhile, co-star Catelynn Lowell entered treatment for anxiety and depression last year.