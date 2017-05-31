Has Heidi Montag Heard From Lauren Conrad Since Her Pregnancy Announcement? Watch to Get the Baby Scoop!

The Real Housewives of New York City's Latest Berkshires Episode Was Filled With Breakdowns, Fires and Revelations
Heidi Montag just revealed the current status of her friendship with Lauren Conrad.
While appearing on E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday, the expecting mom-to-be was asked if she's heard from any of her former Hills co-stars since announcing her pregnancy this past April. And while Heidi revealed she's heard from Audrina Patridge and Kristin Cavallari, it sounds like she hasn't spoken with Lauren.
"Audrina reached out and Kristin reached out and I stay in touch with them so they were really excited for me," Heidi shared with E!'s Melanie Bromley, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner.
So what about her former BFF Lauren? While the two stars are currently pregnant at the same time, it seems as though they haven't spoken about babies (or anything) recently.
"Obviously I didn't hear from Lauren, but I wasn't expecting to," Heidi said.
Heidi was then asked if she thinks they'll ever rekindle their friendship, but Heidi said "no" she doesn't think so but wishes the best for her.
