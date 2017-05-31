Kim Kardashian Accuses Caitlyn Jenner of Discrediting Kris in Her Memoir: "She's So Angry…for No Reason"

A Timeline of Scott Disick's Whirlwind Trip to Cannes—and the Many Women He Canoodled With Along the Way
Kim Kardashian is on Kris Jenner's side.
After finally reading Caitlyn Jenner's memoir The Secrets of My Life, Kim explains to Kourtney Kardashian why she now understands their mom's point of view in this scene from Sunday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"Did you read the whole thing?" Kourtney wonders. "Cause I was thinking, is mom exaggerating and making it a big deal?"
Kim admits that's what she also thought at first before sharing her interpretation of the book. "[Caitlyn's] so angry at mom, like for no reason," she reveals. "It was like, 'I didn't speak to my sister because of Kris. I didn't see my kids because of Kris.' Like, grow up and say, 'I didn't call my kids!'"
Kim continues to explain how Caitlyn "discredits" Kris throughout the memoir.
"She said, 'I didn't see a dime of my money.' She was insinuating that mom took the check and pocketed it and had this huge savings," Kim says, before explaining how the family struggled financially for years. "The money wasn't going in mom's pocket."
"They made the money together," Kourtney agrees. "Even when mom would book appearances, I worked for her, I would hear her phone calls in the office. She would hustle to get speeches. She changed Caitlyn's career and she made her have this motivational speaker business."
Kim also tells Kourtney why the Kardashian name was never mentioned during Caitlyn's interview with Diane Sawyer in 2015.
Kim elaborates, "Then she said, 'The Kardashians were so upset when their names weren't mentioned in Diane Sawyer, but it was all deliberate. We did research and any time the word Kardashian was mentioned, people thought, they put the word Kardasahian with publicity stunt and so we deliberately never put the name in there."
"And that sounds pathetic," Kourtney concludes.
