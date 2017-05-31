Selena Gomez Is "In Love" With The Weeknd: What Makes Their Relationship Work

Selena Gomez is "head over heels in love" with The Weeknd and their love is mutual, E! News has learned.

The two have appeared inseparable since their romance was made public in January, when they were photographed kissing outside an L.A. restaurant. Following months of PDA moments, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala, where Selena was seen whispering "I love you" to The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

"She is head over heels in love with Abel," a source told E! News exclusively Wednesday. "This relationship is very different than the one she had with [Justin] Bieber."

Selena and Justin Bieber dated on and off for three years before they split in 2014.