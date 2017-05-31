Jennifer Garner Sets the Record Straight on Ben Affleck Divorce Story

Jennifer Garneris putting on a united front.

The A-list movie star released a statement via Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, claiming that she did not pose for or authorize People magazine's latest cover story detailing her divorce from Ben Affleck.

"It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me," Garner wrote. "It isn't unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant--with twins!--(Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they're easy to ignore."

The proud mom-of-three continued, "This isn't a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom's garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight."