Jodie Sweetin on Her 30-Year Friendship With Fuller House Costars: "They Really Are My Family"

Jodie Sweetin has spent more time with her Full House/Fuller House costars than just about anybody in her life.
"I mean, these are people that I've known now since I was 4, almost 5 years old. I've known them for 31 years of my life. I think it's kind of hard to put into words what they mean ‘cause they really are my family, other than my parents, and my actual, legitimate family, there's nobody else in my life I've known longer than these people," Sweetin told E! News' Jason Kennedy. "And they've been with me through everything—all of us—we've been through births and deaths and marriages and divorces and everything together. I think it's kind of hard to put into words just how close of a family we really are."
Sweetin starred on Full House for eight seasons from 1987-1995. She reunited with her costars, including Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber, for Netflix's Fuller House, now in its third season.
"Probably at least once I week I kind of just look around and I'm like, 'Wow! I can't believe I'm getting to do this again,'" Sweetin said. "It's really cool."
Like the last two seasons, John Stamos, Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier will recur, and familiar faces played by Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton and Adam Hagenbuch, will be back for season three.
Other than that, Sweetin "can't tell you much."
"I hate this question before Netflix is like, ‘And now you can go.' Because I'm always afraid I'm going to say something…There's still all of the characters have grown to love over the past three seasons…People are going to have a lot of fun with some of the things we're going to do this season. There's some unexpected things."
Fuller House season three will premiere on Netflix this year. Hollywood Darlings wraps up on Wednesday, May 31 on Pop.