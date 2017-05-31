Happy Hump Day! Here Are 26 Photos of Celebrities Posing Naked on Instagram

Nothing screams hump day like a little bit of booty right? Well, we've got that and so much more.
Our inspiration comes from Darren Criss who shocked the world with his nearly-nude (and yet very red) photo showing off his sunburn on Instagram Wednesday, just barely covering his man parts with his matching red Speedo.
"So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE??? #ACSVersace," he hilariously captioned the photo. And, yes, we'll admit we found ourselves blushing.
The jaw-dropping photo got us thinking about all the other celebrities who've posted nude pictures on Instagram in the past.
Remember when Kim Kardashian sparked quite a bit of backlash with her naked mirror selfie? Or when Justin Bieber posted a photo of his bare booty while on vacation?
Check out 26 celebrities who've bared it all on Instagram by scrolling down (and just a fair warning: NSFW)...
The 30-year-old American Crime Story star posted this nude pic in May 2017, writing, "So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE??? #ACSVersace." LOL!
The actress posted this photo in May 2017, writing, "I'll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared this photo in April, writing, "Mikey made me do it ... Miami nights. 1. This is my pre DWTS body 2. I am not currently in Miami but am in NYC. 3. I posted this knowing most of you would be judgmental and couldn't resist a chance to tear me down and I was right. 4. Go be offended at your own life. 5. I'm living my life to the fullest."
Article continues below
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed completely nude in an NSFW photo her beau posted on Instagram. Friese captioned the photo, "Loving my V-Day Present," alongside the hashtags, "#reflection #nofilter #bodyart."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star let it all out for this birthday suit mirror selfie she snapped in February 2017. "It's back. I got scared then I said I'm 53—zero f**ks given! Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes," she wrote to her followers. "The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud! #thefemalebodyisbeautiful #allshapesandsizes #loveyourself #loveyourbody."
The former Real Housewives of Miami star posted a video on Instagram featuring her nude body in January 2017. However, she calmed the haters, noting, "2017 #body #goals #fit #nofilter #joannakrupa yes I do have Nude color [underwear] on !! so relax #haters #imamodel."
Article continues below
The singer promoted his song "Naked" by sharing this photo on social media.
The blonde actress posted this butt-naked pic on Instagram in June 2016 with the hashtags, "#PrettyHappy #LOVE #AlmostFriday."
The reality star garnered quite a bit of backlash with this nude mirror selfie she posted in March 2016.
Article continues below
The 25-year-old model put her buns on display while skinny dipping in Mexico.
Robert Pattinson's fiancée posted this photo from a bathtub, writing, "Always a bath before bed."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star credited Kim Kardashian for inspiring the photo.
Article continues below
Nothing says goodnight like posing topless for your followers.
Is there any other way to celebrate the end of a 100-day fitness challenge?
Let the ocean behold the glory that is Bieber's buck naked body.
Article continues below
The "Bitch Better Have My Money" singer's boobs fly free.
The Vanderpump Rules star emulates the Biebs with his bare buttocks.
The New Kids on the Block singer stepping out of a steamy pre-show shower.
Article continues below
Oh my gosh, look at those boobs!
The 72-year-old Fox News host has still got it in this controversial photo.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet just made the world's hottest Hot Wheels track.
Article continues below
The supermodel sports a combo of granny shorts on bottom and nothing on top.
America's first next top model leaves little to the imagination in this casual nude selfie.
Free the nipple, Miley!
Article continues below
L'chaim! The TV host shows off her Israel boobs in a Putin-esque pose.
Chrissy Teigen snapped this pic of the "Glory" singer casually walking around the house nude.
Which photo dropped your jaw? Sound off in the comments below!