How A Speck of Dust Helped Sarah Silverman Deal With Personal Loss

"An amazing amount" has changed for Sarah Silverman since her last standup special in 2013, from a hospital stay with epiglottitis (which she details in her new special), to the loss of loved ones.

"This special has been so many starts and stops and weird changes. Not to get sad, but I lost three huge people in my life in less than two years, so that was just something I had never experienced in such a short amount of time," Silverman told E! News while promoting her new special, Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust.