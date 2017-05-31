Marc Anthony's Love Life Is Becoming One Giant Mystery

Marc Anthony, who recently became a single man, is living it up as a bachelor. The question is, with who?
Just this past weekend, the 48-year-old performer, posted a photo of himself with Italian model Raffaella Modugno. "Making memories. Happy Memorial Day weekend. Wishing you the best!" he captioned the pic.
But wait, what about Mariana Downing?
In March, Marc and the 21-year-old model made their red carpet debut.
At the time, E! News learned that the two had been dating for a few months. They had already done a bit of traveling together, and they were in love. But given her busy modeling schedule, they didn't see each other all of the time. When Downing's schedule permitted, she traveled to be with the artist.
Then this past weekend, there was a plot twist.
After Marc had shared the post with Modugno, photos surfaced of him and Shannon de Lima. Yes, his ex-wife. In the pics, the two seem flirty as they enjoy a Miami day aboard a gorgeous yacht.
Oddly enough, the pics weren't taken over the Memorial Day weekend. Instead, Telemundo reports that they're from about a month ago.
This, of course, got people talking. But Shannon had a simple response to the entire situation. The Venezuelan model's said, "Everybody just chill."
Before that, she posted a photo of herself in a white bathing suit with the caption, "I take my beach days very seriously!" The photo also seems to taken be on a luxurious yacht.
Then there was a post on May 21, that could be hinting at something. Shannon shared a photo of herself and her adorable son Daniel, but it was the post's caption that caught our attention. "Love doesn't have to be perfect. It only has to be sincere. And above all, together it needs to be able to win any battle," she wrote in Spanish.
But this isn't this reunion at sea isn't the first encounter for the friendly exs. A day before New Year's Eve, the two were spotted in the Dominican Republic at the same time. The former couple even attended the same Enrique Iglesias and Gente de Zona concert. It's worth noting that Anthony was sitting on one side of the venue with Downing, while Shannon sat with Manuel Sosa, the father of her 9-year-old son.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
E! News reported in November 2016 that Anthony and De Lima decided to split, and one month later they made an official announcement.
"After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two-year marriage," the two said in a statement to E! News. "We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter."
They have no children together and officially divorced in 2017.