Tori Spelling Now Owes a $220,000 Default Judgment

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have already been fighting an uphill battle with their finances, but things have just taken a turn for the worse.

E! News has obtained the court documents in which a judge ruled they will now have to pay off a $220,000 default judgment.

The ruling came after the couple missed a subpoenaed court appearance last week regarding the couple's on-going legal battle with City National Bank, who is suing them after they allegedly failed to pay off a $400,000 loan from 2010.